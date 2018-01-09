Betty White reveals surprising secrets to long life

(WHDH) — Hollywood icon Betty White has captivated the hearts of many for decades. Now, as her 96th birthday approaches, she’s sharing a few surprising secrets to living a long life.

The “Golden Girls” star told Parade magazine in a recent interview that vodka and hot dogs were key to her longevity.

“Probably in that order,” White said in regards to the vodka and hot dogs.

White also said that it’s important to “enjoy life” and to “accentuate the positive, not the negative.”

White turns 96 on Jan. 17, 2018.

