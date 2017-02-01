Beyonce announces on Instagram she’s pregnant — with twins

Music superstar Beyonce has announced on the social media site Instagram that she’s expecting twins.

The iconic singer posted a photo Wednesday, writing that her family will be growing by two.

Beyonce is married to hip hop artist Jay-Z. The couple already has one child, Blue Ivy Carter, who was born in January of 2012.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyonce posted. We have been blessed two times over.”

In just a few minutes, the post received hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

Beyonce has 92 million followers on Instagram.

