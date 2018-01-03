(CNN) – The Coachella music festival announced the headliners for this year’s massive event.

Beyonce, The Weekend and Eminem will each headline one of the three weekends.

Beyonce was scheduled to perform at the 2017 festival, but had to cancel because of her pregnancy. The Weekend has not performed at Coachella since 2012, before he achieved mainstream success. This year’s performance will be Eminem’s first appearance at the festival.

Other acts slated to perform include Cardi B, HAIM and SZA.

Tickets for the festival start at $700 and go on sale Friday. The event grossed $114 million in 2017.

