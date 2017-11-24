(WHDH) — Those who just can’t get enough of Beyonce will now be able to purchase holiday merchandise from the Queen B.

Some of the items include a “shinin” red and white sweater. It says “smiles thru all 4 seasons,” so you can wear it year round.

Slay bells ring with an ornament featuring two lemons on it. Beyonce’s hit album Lemonade came out in 2016.

And there are gifts for all ages, including a onesie that says, “I ain’t sorry” – lyrics from one of her hit songs.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)