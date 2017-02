Beyonce has bowed out of Coachella this year.

The music festival announced on Facebook that she won’t be performing because she is pregnant.

But, Coachella also announced that next year, Beyonce will be the headliner.

Beyonce made her announcement a few weeks ago that she is expecting twins.

