Bill Nye returns with Netflix show

(CNN) – Believe it or not, it’s been more than 20 years since “Bill Nye the Science Guy” first hit the airwaves. Now—Bill Nye is back with another show, this time on Netflix.

The show, “Bill Nye Saves the World,” is aimed at adults, according to Nye.

He says that he’ll address a number of issues facing society from a scientific standpoint. Some of the topics he’ll discuss include climate change, space exploration, along with bringing clean water and reliable electricity to everyone on Earth.

