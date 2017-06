Bill O’Reilly is set to talk once again following his firing from Fox News.

The anchor was fired after a New York Times article said O’Relly and Fox paid millions to settle sexual harassment lawsuits against him.

O’Reilly says news stories will soon uncover what he says is a conspiracy behind his firing, while blaming the far left progressive organizations.

