NEW YORK (AP) — The Piano Man is now a father of three.

Billy Joel says his third daughter, Remy Anne Joel, was born Sunday night at New York University hospital. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. (3.2 kilograms).

A post on the singer’s website includes a picture of a smiling Joel holding the baby.

It’s the second daughter for the 68-year-old Joel and his 35-year-old wife, Alexis. The couple also has a 2-year-old named Della Rose.

The website says Joel’s eldest daughter, 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, was at her father’s side for the delivery.

The post says “Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled.”

