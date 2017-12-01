WARREN, MA (WHDH) - A country singer shared a special message of support with students at Quaboag Regional Middle High School.

Students there have been coping with the loss of three classmates killed in a crash in West Brookfield last month.

A school committee member with a connection to Blake Shelton reached out to the singer whose brother was killed in a car crash.

“I just wanted to say that I’m thinking about you and it gets easier, it just takes a long time. Just always honor their memory and never forget about them,” Shelton said.

The Quaboag Regional School District says it thanks Shelton for the uplifting message for students and that it continues to do everything possible to support the community.

