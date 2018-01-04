Boston Calling releases lineup for 2018

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Calling music festival announced its 2018 lineup Thursday morning with high-profile headliners and a deep bench of artists and entertainers.

Rapper Eminem headlines the 2018 lineup as well as The Killers, Jack White, Queens of the Stoneage, Paramore, Portugal The Man, and several others.

In addition, Natalie Portman and popular podcasters from Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It are scheduled to appear, among others.

The 2017 concert featured Tool, Mumford & Sons, Chance the Rapper, Weezer, Cage the Elephant and Major Lazer.

In past years, the three-day festival was held at Boston City Hall Plaza before being moved to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston last year. The three-day festival will return to the Harvard Athletic Complex this year as well.

Boston Calling is scheduled for May 25-27. Tickets are available here.

The complete lineup is below:

