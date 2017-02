Tom Brady will be starring on and off the field at the Super Bowl.

You can catch the QB during a commercial break in a new ad for Intel.

And while you won’t see him on the field Sunday, tight end Rob Gronkowski will be starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Tide.

He will be playing a dry cleaner employee.

