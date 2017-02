Fans may remember Tom Brady’s commercial with Shield’s Healthcare.

Well now it has been redone.

Brady filmed the commercial before the big game.

In the new version he takes a small jab at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with his “roger that” comment.

Watch the video above to see the commercial.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)