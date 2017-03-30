‘Breaking Bad’ restaurant pops up in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Los Pollos Hermanos, the front restaurant from AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ shows popped up in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

People lined up around the block to try the chicken restaurant.

L.A. is one of many cities where the restaurants are popping up.

The promotion comes ahead of the third season of ‘Better Call Saul,’ which premiers April 10th.

