CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University thinks Rihanna shines bright like a diamond when it comes to philanthropy.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was honored Tuesday as Harvard’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year.

The university says it chose Rihanna for her involvement in a number of charitable causes. She built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation of Barbados.

Rihanna received a standing ovation as she accepted the award. She joked about finally making it to Harvard and struck a pose as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Rihanna also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, providing children with access to education in developing countries.

She also created the Clara Lionel Foundation scholarship program for students from the Caribbean who attend college in the U.S.

