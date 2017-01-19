Budweiser backs out of Team USA partnership

After 32 years, Budweiser is saying goodbye to Team USA.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev, which owns Budweiser, has decided not two re-up it’s partnership with the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Bud has been a sponsor of the U.S Olympic Committee since 1984.

The news follows dissapointing viewership of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

NBC reported a ratings dip, particularly among 18-49 year old viewers, which are key to advertisers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)