Budweiser backs out of Team USA partnership

After 32 years, Budweiser is saying goodbye to Team USA.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev, which owns Budweiser, has decided not two re-up it’s partnership with the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Bud has been a sponsor of the U.S Olympic Committee since 1984.

The news follows dissapointing viewership of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

NBC reported a ratings dip, particularly among 18-49 year old viewers, which are key to advertisers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus