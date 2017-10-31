(WHDH) — The burger emoji is sparking a toppings debate online.

Unlike some of the other companies, Google’s version of the emoji on Android shows the cheese beneath the burger.

People on social media started to debate the proper order.

Google CEO joined in on the debate, tweeting he would “drop everything” to address it if “folks can agree on the correct way to do this.”

