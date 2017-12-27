(CNN) – Wednesday marks one year since “Star Wars” legend Carrie Fisher passed away.

The Princess Leia actress died at age 60 of undetermined causes after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London to LA.

The following day, her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, also passed away.

As many fans mourned the anniversary of her death, many of them also enjoyed the strong performance Fisher delivered in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, paid tribute to her on Instagram with a post that read: “My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did. I love you times infinity.”

Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star, Mark Hamill, tweeted a tribute saying “No one’s ever really gone…#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever.”

