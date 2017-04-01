CHICAGO (AP) — Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is again championing public education in Chicago by announcing more money has been raised for his art fund.

The Chicago native stopped at a high school Friday to announce he’s secured an additional $1 million from the Chicago Bulls for his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.

The rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, donated $1 million earlier this month to Chicago schools. He said 10 schools will receive $10,000 checks as part of the donation.

He said Friday a total of $2.2 million has now been raised in his Chicago Public Schools fundraising effort. As a result, an additional 12 schools would receive $10,000 donations.

The Ingenuity arts organization will help determine how to distribute the funds he raises for schools and students.

