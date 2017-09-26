Chip and Joanna Gaines announce Season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be last

(WHDH) — America’s obsession with shiplap is coming to an end.

HGTV’s popular show Fixer Upper, featuring Texas couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, will end after the show’s fifth season, the couple announced on their website.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” the couple said. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen.”

The fifth season is scheduled to begin in November.

Chip and Joanna Gaines say that while the show is ending, the projects won’t — their company will continue renovating homes in the Waco, Texas area.

You can read their full statement here.

In a statement on the HGTV website, the station says they understand the family’s decision to spend more time with their family and that they will always have a home on HGTV.

A prominent guest on the show, Clint Harp, has landed his own show, which will appear on the DIY Network.

