NEW YORK (AP) — Claire Foy is wistful when asked how she would describe her “The Crown” co-star Matt Smith to other actors who may work with him in the future.

“I don’t know, you’re never going to work with anybody ever again,” joked Foy of Smith. “You promised you wouldn’t!”

Smith responded with this advice: “I’d say she loves chocolate and for god’s sake, whatever you do, do not get on the wrong side of her.”

The actors play a young Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, in the Netflix series. Season two is now up on the streaming site.

Foy and Smith have essentially aged out of their roles and will be replaced by new actors going forward. Foy’s reign will be handed to Olivia Colman (of “Broadchurch” and “The Night Manager.”) The next Prince Philip has yet to be announced.

“It’s sad every time you finish a job unless it’s a job where you hate everybody and it’s awful,” said Foy.

The actors took a moment to tell The Associated Press about the enthusiasm of Americans, cell phones on the set and their plans for the future.

AP: Would you say it’s fair that Americans tend to be more excited or interested in the actual royal family than the British? For instance about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, perhaps?

Foy: I think that they have very different ways of expressing themselves. Americans are far more likely to be effusive and excited.

Smith: And celebratory.

Foy: You celebrate success in this country in a way that we just don’t do.

AP: You were starring in a period piece. Where did you hide your mobile phone on set?

Foy: A handbag quite often. Or one of my little pots of things.

Smith: There were lots of drawers in the bedroom and then I’d forget it.

Foy: Behind a cushion was always a good one.

Smith: It’s gone off a couple of times.

Foy: Once (Smith’s) went off when I was doing a speech.

Smith: I was like, `Sorry, darling. Carry on.’

Foy: It was in front of 200 extras and a band! We didn’t know each other that well then. I judged you.

AP: Since you won’t be in the series going forward, will you go on to watch?

Smith: It’s going to be great to be a fan.

Foy: Should we make a pact that we’ll watch the first episode together?

Smith: I would absolutely love to. Let’s book it in. I’ll come round.

Foy: And make some snacks and some drinks and hold hands and cry.

Smith: And say that used to be us!

AP: The production value on the show is spectacular. Was there a scene that perhaps looked great but took forever to film for that reason?

Smith: The coronation.

Foy: It was epic.

Smith: It was a hugely heavy costume that she was in. And also the set — that was one of the few green screens we’ve used.

Foy: It was like a vacuum.

Smith: It took your energy away a bit.

Foy: But it looked good in the end.

Smith: There was also a day shooting in Africa at the airport that was quite tough because it was so hot. It was brutal.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)