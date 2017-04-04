MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Coldplay’s lead vocalist visited a fan with cancer on Tuesday, hours before the group played a packed concert at Manila’s seaside Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds.

Chris Martin visited Ken Valiant Santiago in a hospital where the medical student is battling cancer and spends much of the time listening to favorite Coldplay songs.

Concert organizer Rhiza Pascua tweeted a picture of the meeting. “Chris Martin, you are an angel! Thank you for making Ken very happy!!” she added.

Santiago’ brother, Kheil, earlier posted an appeal on Facebook for help in relaying a request to the band to say hello or send a short message to his brother, who bought a ticket but could not make it to the concert. He was diagnosed with advanced cancer in February, Kheil said.

In a tweet, Ken thanked Pacua for making Martin’s visit possible.

“Words can’t even begin to describe how thankful I am,” he said. “You’ve made my heart full of joy. Thank you so much!”

