Cops attack each other at jail center

Hardin Co., KY (WHDH) — A jailhouse fight between a sheriff’s deputy and a deputy jailer was caught on camera.

It happened at the Hardin County Jail in Kentucky.

Apparently the two law enforcement officials got a little hot under the collar as the deputy, Clennon Smith, was turning over inmate property to deputy jailer, Joe Funk.

Officials say that is when Funk threw the property back at Smith and then the fight ensued.

Funk was arrested and suspended with pay over the dispute.

He is due in court later this week.

Officials from both agencies are calling the incident unfortunate.

Smith is still on the job.

