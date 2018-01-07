(WHDH) – The CW network has announced a premiere date for the upcoming series “Life Sentence.”

“Pretty Little Liars” alum Lucy Hale stars as Stella, a young women who has terminal cancer. The show will focus on Stella after she learns her terminal cancer has been cured, and she must live with the choices she made while she “decided to live like she was dying,” according to IMDB.

The show also features Elliot Knight and Gillian Vigman.

“Life Sentence” will premiere on March 7 at 9 p.m., following “Riverdale” on the CW.

