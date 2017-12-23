(CNN) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to release two original stand-up comedy specials on Netflix this New Year’s Eve.

The comedian originally said he was releasing one special, but revealed Friday that there would be a second special.

The two programs, named “Equanimity” and “The Bird Revelation,” are the third and fourth respectively that Chappelle has released on Netflix in 2017.

Prior to 2017, it had been a decade since he had released any new specials. He did, however, also appear in the 25th anniversary special for “Def Comedy Jam,” which was released on Netflix.

