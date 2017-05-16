Disney CEO says hackers holding feature film hostage

The CEO of the Walt Disney Corporation says someone has stolen one of the company’s upcoming films and is threatening to leak it online.

It’s the latest in a string of hacker demands holding Hollywood hostage. Hackers are threatening to release an upcoming Disney movie if a ransom is not paid.

According to Disney’s CEO, the hackers say they will release the first 5 minutes of the film and then continue releasing it in 20-minute increments until their demands are met. They are requesting the money be paid to them in Bitcoin.

It’s not clear what movie the hackers are allegedly holding ransom, but Disney has two major movies coming out soon — “Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” comes out Friday, and “Cars 3” is set to be released in June.

Disney says it will not be paying the hackers and is working with federal investigators.

The latest hack comes after a group leaked 10 episodes of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.” The Twitter user “The Dark Overlord” claims to be behind the Netflix attack and said he has more movies and shows from other media companies.

It is not clear how much money the hackers are demanding from Disney.

