(WHDH) — For the first time ever, a Disney Channel show will feature a main character who tells his friends he is gay.

The second season of “Andi Mack” premieres Friday night.

In one storyline, Cyrus, who is played by 15-year-old Josh Rush, will come out to his friends.

Disney said it wants to continue to create characters who are relateable to all children.

