Disney reveals latest look at Star Wars land

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) – Disney has unveiled the latest look for their highly-anticipated “Star Wars”-themed land coming to Walt Disney World in 2019.
The company revealed a large-scale 3-D model of the planned park expansion Thursday during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, along with new concept art.
The Disney website previewed two of the upcoming attractions: one that takes guests on a secret mission aboard the Millennium Falcon, and another that puts visitors in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.
Construction is currently underway at the park, with Disney hoping their largest-ever single-land expansion will be ready in just two years.
You can see a preview of the park here:
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)