Dog of late actress Carrie Fisher watches her in new ‘Star Wars’ trailer

(WHDH) — The late actress Carrie Fisher appeared in a recently released trailer for the new ‘Star Wars’ movie, which had a special viewer — her dog, Gary.

Gary, who has his own Instagram account, got a chance to see his “mom” on screen when the trailer debuted Monday night during the Monday Night Football game on ESPN.

“Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever,” the post on Instagram said.

The post used hashtags including #garymisseshismom and #garyloveshismom.

The Instagram account lists Gary as “The official IG of Gary Fisher. You may know my brilliant mom, Princess Leia?”

You can see the post below:

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

