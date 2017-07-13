Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WHDH) — Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg has made employees at a Waffle House in North Carolina a little richer this morning.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former New Kids on the Block member and Dorchester native showed a receipt from a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina from Wednesday night as well as a photo with the staff at the restaurant.

The bill came to $82.60, but Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip.

“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars,” Wahlberg said in the post. “So when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

The post has been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook and has earned more than 64,000 reactions as of Thursday morning.

You can see the post below:

