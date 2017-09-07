DraftKings, FanDuel agree to pay $2.6M to settle probe

BOSTON (AP) — Leading daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel have agreed to pay a total of $2.6 million to resolve an investigation by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey into what she called “alleged unfair and deceptive practices” by the companies.

Healey, a Democrat, says the investigation began before her office drafted regulations governing daily fantasy sports last year.

Healey says her office conducted the probe into the business model and operating practices of fantasy sports operators and found that some participants in daily fantasy sports contests were not adequately protected.

She says since then, her office has implemented consumer protection regulations for the industry.

Healey says DraftKings and FanDuel cooperated with the investigation and have since made significant changes to their business models to protect consumers, including protections for minors.

