EA Sports Madden Super Bowl prediction fairly accurate

They may not have nailed the score and winning play like they did two years ago but the officials EA Sports Madden Super Bowl prediction was fairly accurate again this year.

The headline from last weeks simulation was “Patriots’ second-half explosion downs Falcons.”

EA predicted the Pats would win, 27-24.

Of course, the actual final score was 34-28 in overtime.

Madden has correctly called the Super Bowl 10 times in the last 14 years.

