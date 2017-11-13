Entry-level job pays $10,000 a month to vacation in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (WSVN) — Have you ever wished you could get paid to vacation? Well now that dream can be a reality.

Cancun.com is looking to hire a ‘Cancun Experience Officer’ to help promote the tourist destination.

According to the job posting, the $10,000 a month job only lasts from March to August 2018, but while working, you will be able to enjoy the destination and all it has to offer while taking photos, writing stories and creating videos about their experience.

You will also be able to stay in “luxury hotels and resorts for the duration” your stay, and all work-related accommodations will be paid for.

The listing says you don’t need any experience to apply. All you have to do is submit a video no longer than a minute which describes why you would be a good fit for the position.

For more information on the position, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

