(WHDH) – “ER” fans rejoice—all 15 seasons of the fan-favorite series are available to stream for the first time ever.

Hulu announced a new agreement Sunday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour that they have exclusive rights to stream the show, according to the company’s press release.

The medical drama premiered in 1994 and had more than 330 episodes. It launched the careers of well-known actors like George Clooney, Noah Wyle and Julianna Margulies.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show. I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu,” Clooney said in a Hulu press release.

The show was the most-nominated drama in Emmy history, and won a total of 23 Emmy awards.

All episodes are available now on Hulu.

