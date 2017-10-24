ESPN dumps Barstool Sports talk show after just one episode

(WHDH) — ESPN has cancelled it new show, partnering with Barstool Sports. The decision coming after just one episode of “Barstool Van Talk” aired.

The new talk show was on at 1 a.m. on Tuesday nights on ESPN2. It was inspired by the popular podcast “Pardon My Take.”

ESPN President John Skipper made the announcement, issuing a statement:

‘Effective immediately, I am cancelling Barstool Van Talk. While we had approval on the content of the show, I erred in assuming we could distance our efforts from the Barstool site and its content. Apart from this decision, we appreciate the efforts of Big Cat and PFT Commenter. They delivered the show they promised.”

“Pardon My Take” responded, issuing a statement on Twitter:

“We are very disappointed to hear that Barstool Van Talk has been cancelled by ESPN. We had a great time working on the show and were extremely excited about the future. Thank you to all the Award Winning Listeners/Waters for supporting us, and thank you to all the great people who worked alongside us at ESPN and Embassy Row. Although we are heartbroken, Pardon My Take will continue to get bigger and stronger every single day. Please subscribe to Pardon My Take, unsubscribe and resubscribe, and leave a 5-star review to help take some of the sting off this for us.

In times like these, we remember what a great philosopher once said: Success isn’t owned, it’s leased. And rent is due every day.

Love you guys,

Big Cat, PFT and Hank”

