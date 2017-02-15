Facebook to launch apps for television

Facebook started on desktop computers, then made it’s way onto smartphones and now it wants to own your television too.

Facebook said on Tuesday that it plans to launch apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV.

The company said the video apps are expected to roll out ‘soon’ to those three platforms, with others to come later.

The launch could position Facebook to grab a share of lucrative TV advertising budgets.

Facebook is also taking steps to make videos more engaging and it is embracing a vertical video, a format popularized by rival Snapchat.

