Film on marathon bombing survivor to premiere at hospital

BOSTON (AP) — A new film chronicling the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman will premiere at the hospital where he and others who were injured were treated.

David Gordon Green, the director of “Stronger,” tells The Boston Globe the movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and “Orphan Black” actress Tatiana Maslany as Bauman’s then-girlfriend Erin Hurley will screen first at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Sept. 12.

The film centers on Bauman, who was at the Boston Marathon in April 2013 to greet Hurley and lost both of his legs. The bombings killed three people and injured hundreds.

Green says many of the people who treated and worked with Bauman play themselves in the movie.

“Stronger” will arrive in theaters on Sept. 22.

