‘Friends’ musical opening in New York this fall

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A musical version of the hit ’90’s sitcom ‘Friends’ opens in the fall at New York’s Triad Theater.

It comes 13 years after the TV show wrapped up it’s 10-season run.

The song list includes, ‘How you doing, ladies?’ ‘The Only Coffee Shop in New York City,’ ‘We Were on a Break,’ and ‘The Ballad of Fat Monica.’

Tickets for ‘Friends! the Musical’ will go on sale in June.

