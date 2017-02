FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium is set to host a major video game tournament this weekend.

NFL eSports will hold it’s next stadium competition in Foxboro.

Professional video game players will compete in Madden 17 in hopes of winning money and autographed items.

