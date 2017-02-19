‘Golden Girls’-themed cafe opens in New York City

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A cafe inspired by the “Golden Girls” TV show is now open for business in New York City.

Rue La Rue Cafe both celebrates “Golden Girls” and honors the legacy of actress Rue McClanahan, who starred as Blanche Devereaux on the show. The cafe is decorated with memorabilia, photos, clothing and accessories from McClanahan’s estate.

Owner Michael LaRue, the cafe’s owner, was a close friend of McClanahan’s before she died in 2010. He said McClanahan collected recipes from friends, including “Golden Girls” co-stars like Betty White and Bea Arthur, and the restaurant will be serving those as specials.

