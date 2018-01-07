The highly anticipated wear-black protest at the Golden Globes took off Sunday as soon as the red carpet opened, including Michelle Williams in an embellished off-the-shoulder look and “Me Too” founder Tarana Burke at her side.

Turning the Globes dark on the fashion front had been anticipated for days after a call for massive reform following the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and numerous others in Hollywood, media, fashion, tech, publishing and other industries. The new initiative Time’s Up, backed by more than 300 women in Hollywood, doled out pins intended in part for those who might already have locked in more colorful looks.

Though black dominated, actors made it their own: Allison Williams provided a pop of orange and silver on the bodice of her black column gown. Singer Kelly Clarkson sported gold at the neck and on one sleeve of her black Christian Siriano dress.

And the men? Well, Chris Sullivan wore the traditional black tuxedo and showed off black nail polish.

Not everybody supported the protest. Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, has loudly and persistently called the effort an empty gesture.

Alfred Molina was among those men who paired their traditional tuxedos with black shirts rather than the typical white ones.

“It’s out of solidarity in a way,” he told The Associated Press. “I can tell you it’s a very small gesture. Me wearing black isn’t going to change anything, but from small gestures come big ones. I think it’s important to let women know that you listen to them and believe them.”

