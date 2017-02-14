LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — The NTSB has confirmed that actor Harrison Ford was involved in a landing incident at John Wayne Airport in California. It is unknown if he was the pilot at the time of the incident.

The NTSB has not decided if they will investigate the matter.

In March 2015, the actor experienced an engine failure while flying his vintage World War II plane in Los Angeles. He was forced to make a crash landing on a Santa Monica gold course.

Stay with 7News as the story develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)