HBO documentary celebrates life of Princess Diana

Princess Diana is the subject of a new documentary from HBO.

The documentary on Diana comes on the 20th anniversary of her death. She died in a tragic car accident in Paris.

In the documentary, Prince William and Prince Harry celebrate the life of their late mother.

“She was our mum. She still is our mum,” says Prince Harry. “And of course, as a son I would say this, she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that’s for sure.”

The documentary makes it’s debut later this month on HBO.

