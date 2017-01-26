Heinz gives employees day off after Super Bowl

People who work for Kraft Heinz won’t have to worry about getting to work the day after the Super Bowl.

The company is giving all of its employees a day off Monday, so everyone can enjoy the game and then get plenty of rest.

Kraft Heinz hope the move will generate more publicity than buying a Super Bowl ad.

Lat year, a 30 second commercial ad during the game cost 5 million dollars.

