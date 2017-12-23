(CNN) – Universal has released a first-look at the sequel to the hit movie, “Mamma Mia!”

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” reunites the cast of the 2008 musical romantic comedy.

The sequel adds “Baby Driver” actress, Lily James, to portray a younger version of Meryl Streep’s character in flashbacks. Cher also made an appearance in the trailer.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” dances into theaters on July 20, 2018.

