Hundreds of thousands flock to Esplanade for annual Fourth of July spectacular

Spirits are high at the Esplanade Tuesday as crowds of people get ready for the annual Fourth of July fireworks spectacular. When the gates opened Tuesday morning, excited people rushed to claim the perfect spot on the lawn.

Jennifer Rabgiala was the first in line. Arriving at 5 a.m. Monday, she was determined to get a spot in the front row.

“It’s magical,” said Rabgiala. “I love being with the Boston Pops and seeing Keith Lockhart conduct, and then Andy Grammar is one of my favorite performers. so I can’t wait to see him!”

Those gathered on the Esplanade say their goal is to stay cool as they try to kill time until the extravaganza gets underway

More than 300,000 people are expected for the big show and security is tight. Local, state and federal agencies are working together to keep everyone safe. Hundreds of cameras are set up, and crews will be carrying out security sweeps throughout the day.

State police say there are no credible threats, but they want to be prepared for anything in order to make sure everyone has a safe, and happy holiday.

Backpacks, grills and alcohol are among several items that will not be allowed inside. To view a full list of prohibited items, click here.

The show starts at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

