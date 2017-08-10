(WHDH) – Patience is a virtue however, that is something this dog does not possess.

This fed up pooch started honking the horn of its owner’s car while she was inside a New Jersey gas station.

Justin Crail caught the whole thing on camera.

“The dog seemed impatient…I think the dog definitely knew what it was doing. I think it was just like, ‘Come on. Get back here,’” said Crail.

The relentless honking only ceased when the owner exited the store, laughing at her precocious pup.

The owner, however, wasn’t done inside the store, so she shushed the dog and went back in to finish up paying. The dog was just too impatient—and started honking again.

“As soon as she’d gone back inside the store, the dog just ran back into the front seat and started honking the horn again,” said Crail.

The canine, and its car-honking skills, have gone viral.

Dog honking the horn for its owner 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c7RGyw4MHT — Justin Crail (@justcrail) August 9, 2017

