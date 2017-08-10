Impatient pup honks horn until owner returns

Patience is a virtue however, that is something this dog does not possess.

This fed up pooch started honking the horn of its owner’s car while she shopped in a convenience store in New Jersey.

The relentless honking only ceased when the owner exited the store, laughing at her precocious pup.

The video has received over 22,000 views on Facebook and 7,032 retweets on Twitter.

Dog honking the horn for its owner 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c7RGyw4MHT — Justin Crail (@justcrail) August 9, 2017

