In only 4 days, Taylor Swift sells the most albums of 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — In just four days, Taylor Swift’s new album has sold more traditional albums than any other release this year.

Billboard reports “reputation” sold 1.05 million copies in the first four days after its release Nov. 10.

Before Swift released her album, Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” was the year’s best-selling album with 919,000 units sold. Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn” has sold 842,000 units.

Since Billboard changed how it views album sales and began incorporating single track sales and streams, Sheeran’s album has sold 2.3 million units overall. Lamar’s has moved 2.5 million units.

Swift’s “reputation” is not available on streaming services, pushing fans to buy the album at retailers or on iTunes.

