NEW YORK (WHDH) – New York fans of the movie “Mean Girls” were treated to a exciting surprise Tuesday.

The musical adaption of widely popular teen movie celebrated Oct. 3, also known as “Mean Girls Day,” by launching ticket sales and delivering treats to fans.

A “Mean Girls” truck was parked outside the August Wilson Theatre—where the show is slated to in March—and handed out cheese fries, tickets and other gifts. Fans were treated to a special appearance by “Mean Girls” movie and musical writer, Tina Fey.

“Mean Girls” on Broadway tweeted photos of Fey serving cheese fries and taking photos with fans.

Tina Fey stopped by our #MeanGirlsDay celebration and we just have a lot of feelings. 🍟 #MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/LdtcUW7dWu — Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) October 3, 2017

Fey wrote the musical’s book, and her husband Jeff Richmond served as the composer.

“Mean Girls” will make its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC on Oct. 31. The show is set to transfer to Broadway and begin previews on March 12, 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)