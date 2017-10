(WHDH) – It’s the best day of the year—Parks and Recreation reminded fans that October 13, 2017 is “Treat Yo’Self” Day.

The day, made popular by two characters from the sitcom, Tom and Donna, is all about over the top spending.

So, if you were questioning whether or not to buy that large cupcake or extra large latte…#TreatYoSelf.

It's Treat Yo'self 2017 AKA Official @unfoRETTAble Appreciation Day 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/Hb0WJCj2C6 — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) October 13, 2017

